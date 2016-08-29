McFarlane sentenced 15 years prison for abusing his infant

Though he continues to maintain his innocence, a Plainwell man now faces 15 years prison for abusing his daughter.

Anthony Ray McFarlane Jr. 25, was convicted in April by an Allegan County Circuit Court jury of first-degree child abuse of his then 2-month-old infant.

“I’m going to continue until the day that it’s all over to say that I didn’t do it. I’m going to keep fighting to the end,” McFarlane said at his sentencing Monday, Aug. 22. “I’m a firm believer in being a Christian as well and being involved in my daughter’s life—and I’m going to fight for that as well.”

The case began in 2013 after the infant was taken to a Kalamazoo hospital by family members, and hospital personnel called police based on the girl’s injuries. Those included head trauma and a healing broken leg.

Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cronin said McFarlane was free to maintain his innocence but that his trial was fair and a 12-member jury found him guilty.

“As for punishment, what can one say?” Cronin said. “Except that the community as a whole is just appalled when a very young infant is harmed in any way... What a cruel and unspeakable act that is for anyone to perform these kinds of injuries on a child that can’t be blamed in any way.

“It’s appalling. There ought to be a recognition that when a child sustains injuries like this in our community, there’s going to be a sentence that delivers significant pain to the party responsible. And in this case that party is Mr. McFarlane.”

Cronin sentenced McFarlane to 15 years to 25 years prison with credit for 138 days.

