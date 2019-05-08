May 7, 2019, election results (unofficial)

Voters in select communities throughout Allegan County went to the polls Tuesday, May 7, 2019, to vote on several ballot proposals.

Casco Township, police millage (renewal)

101 yes

59 no

This renews a 0.65-mill tax—starting this year through 2023—that raises money to fund police services. It will bring in an estimated $143,301 this year.

Schools

Non-homestead operating millages for two school districts also passed. These 18-mill levies are applied to property that is not an individual’s primary residence; it covers industrial, commercial lots as well as vacation homes and some agricultural land.

Fennville’s millage expired last year and this vote renews it for this year only. It will provide approximately $2,697,104.

Martin’s expires at the end of this year and voters renewed it for two years, ending in 2021. It will approximately $559,795 next year. Technically, Martin’s millage is set at 18.6524 mills, but the district can only collect on up to 18 mills of that.

Fennville Public Schools, non-homestead operating millage

(six of seven precincts reporting)

462 yes

157 no

Martin Public Schools, non-homestead operating millage

200 yes

51 no

Saugatuck Public Schools, school improvement bond

1,041 yes

1,044 no

