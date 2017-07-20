Martin school district greenlights going green — with solar project

Martin Public Schools is on track to be the first public district to meet most of its electrical needs through solar power.

School board members voted Monday, July 17, to approve installing a solar panel array on the roof of its buildings, pending final approval of the lease-to-purchase agreement between the district and Verde Solutions of Chicago.

The first set of solar panels could be installed in as soon as five or six weeks.

School board president Jennifer Harrison said, “In working with SRS and now Verde, we’ve been really pleased that they’ve consistently made sure that we get better and better deals for our taxpayers.” SRS is a reference to Superior Renewable Solutions, which recently merged with the bigger company.

The agreement will mean the district will trade its current power bill for a monthly lease payment on the solar panels. It currently pays an estimated average of approximately $30,528 annually for electricity. Superintendent David Harnish was quick to point out, however, monthly bills can vary widely and reach $4,500 to $9,500.

The monthly lease payment will be $2,772.84 for 15 years, so $33,274.08 annually.

Given a 5-percent inflationary annual increase in electric costs, the power bill will surpass the lease payments in Year 3.

The district will not be required to pay any initial amount for the system, a 176-kilowatt array.

As Harnish has described previously, the deal has a variety of perks for the district. In those 15 years, the district is shielded from increases common in energy prices; the lease payment is fixed.

Through “net metering,” when the panels produce more energy than the district needs in the summer, it gets credit from Consumers Energy. In months when the panels aren’t as productive, the district will end up drawing back down on that credit.

The district will also own the panels after 15 years. If all goes according to plan, the second and third phases of the plan will be tailored to make sure the solar panels generate all of the energy the district needs, on average, throughout the year. That means there’s no power bill.

Installation could begin in as few as five weeks and last for two weeks.

The district has been hammering out the details of the project for nearly a year. It began as a deal with Superior Renewable Solutions. 2004 Martin High School graduate Zack Henderson is the regional vice president for that company, which installed a similar solar array for board treasurer Vince Tuinstra’s greenhouse company last fall. Tuinstra suggested they try a project for the school.

Henderson told school board members Monday that the originally discussed 600 kW project had been abandoned because the system could be better financed in smaller pieces.

“This 176-kW system produces about 35 percent of the energy needs of what you use so far,” he said.

Henderson said the main hurdle for the project was sorting out an agreement with the roof manufacturer to ensure the array did not void the district’s warranty on the new roof being installed as part of the recently begun construction project.

“It’s basically putting slip-sheets underneath everything we’re putting on the roof,” he said, noting that the manufacturer would be on hand for a pre-inspection and that the solar installation would meet a variety of specifications. The solar panel infrastructure does not need to puncture the roof membrane.

Henderson also noted that due to the timing of when the lease payments would begin, the new option doubled the expected savings from $8,000 to $16,000 by the end of 2017.

He said, “We’re looking at total savings of the first phase over 20 years of just a shade under $1 million.”

Henderson said the financing was in place and ready to go as soon as the district completed the new gymnasium, auditorium and administrative office expansion was completed; that would house Phase 2’s solar panels. It would double the solar power generation.

The third phase would be fine-tuned to meet the district’s needs, once it was known how much power was needed for the new additions in the ongoing construction project.

Harnish said none of the calculations account for something else the district is doing separately from its bond project. He said the district had struck a deal with Kimberly LED Lighting in Clarkston to replace all interior and exterior lighting with LED units by the end of the month. Kimberly was the low bidder, with a price of $75,286. The district used general fund money on the project.

A 10-year warranty will also replace up to 2-percent of equipment that fails.

“It’s about $25,000 a year savings over what we pay now,” Harnish said. “Their representative said we’d save what we spent on it in 1.73 years. That’s quite efficient.”

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.