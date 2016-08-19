Martin school district’s finances praised by auditor

Auditors had no recommendations for Martin Public Schools because there was nothing to fix with the district’s finances.

The small district continues to keep its general fund balance above 15 percent of its revenue, something few districts can claim, according to superintendent David Harnish.

The annual audit was accepted at the school board’s Monday, Aug. 15 meeting.

He said auditing firm Maner Costerisan told the district’s financial team they were doing a great job.

“They work with 75 school districts,” Harnish said. “The question was asked of (the auditors), what was the soundest fund balance, they said Martin was second to none.”

Bond passed

Harnish thanked all in the wake of the district's $18.6 million bond proposal passing Aug. 2. It will help renovate the school and add a new gymnasium and performance auditorium.

Sept. 7 will be the first set of meetings to plan the project, each with its own focus: the new competitive gymnasium design and athletics; the new auditorium and music; and general construction.

The goal is to finalize plans and then put the various projects out for bid by Jan. 1, 2017.