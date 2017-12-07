Martin school’s new gym, auditorium take shape

Despite weather-related delays in September and October, work is on track for Martin Public Schools’ construction project.

Two new massive buildings now stand to the south of the high school’s main entrance; they will become a gymnasium and fine arts auditorium, all part of a $17.65 million bond project approved by voters last year.

“The new gym is enclosed and insulated,” said district superintendent David Harnish at the school board’s meeting Monday, Dec. 4. “The floor is poured and they’re installing the ductwork and sprinkler systems as well as electrical and the ceiling for lights.”

Somewhat sealed to the elements, two temporary heaters connected to the school’s heating infrastructure already are heating the space.

Project superintendent Mike Hammis said, “The last two weeks were absolutely what we needed.”

He also noted the good weather had allowed crews to grade the construction site, so water drainage should be taken care of for the spring.

Harnish said the wrestling room is fairly far along as well. The auditorium walls are up but not yet the roof. The entrance area that will join both on their north side was set to have its foundations poured in the middle of this week.

Hammis said the remainder of the floors and roofs on the new buildings should be in place by Christmas.

The project has funded a variety of renovations and construction throughout the campus including replacing the school’s roof, renovating of the main office to improve security and updating the building’s restrooms, making them handicapped accessible—along with many upgrades to the campus’ aging heating and cooling systems and interior and exterior lighting.

There will also be a new football field and several new or reorganized baseball and softball fields.

Hurricane delays solar project

Phase 1 of the district’s solar panel project has not yet been installed.

Harnish said the delay was due to the contractor for the project being unable to secure some equipment used to connect the 176-kilowatt array to the electrical grid.

“There are certain components that, because of the hurricane damage in Florida and Puerto Rico, are backordered,” Harnish said. “They’re very central components and Verde Solutions is working through that process.

“And I can respect that there are certainly more needy (towns, individuals) than us. I’d rather have them being taken of.”

He said he expected equipment for the panel installation will be delivered soon.

