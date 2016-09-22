Martin Public Schools moves ahead with $17.6 million bond sale

Following the first of several meetings on finalizing the details of the school district’s bond project, Martin school board members officially approved the bond sale.

The district will raise $17.65 million with the sale, which will be a competitive sale as opposed to a private sale.

“That should get us an even better percentage rate,” district superintendent David Harnish said.

The project will fund a variety of renovations and construction throughout the campus including the construction of both a new gymnasium and a modestly sized fine arts auditorium at the south side of the building.

Infrastructure improvements include replacing the school’s roof, renovating of the main office to improve security and updating the building’s restrooms, making them handicapped accessible—along with many upgrades to the campus’ aging heating and cooling systems and interior and exterior lighting.

Architects with the firm TMP Associates are creating drawings for the project based on the input from the meetings on Sept. 7 from coaches, staff and community members. Those should be prepared by the end of the month, in time for the next set of community meetings in October.

After further adjustments, the final drawings will be created for November. The goal remains to finalize plans and then put the various projects out for bid in January or February.