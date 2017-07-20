Martin district begins to build new gym, auditorium

Work is under way for Martin Public Schools’ massive construction project, forging toward completion next year.

The $17.6-million project is coming in under budget and making good progress despite several delays. Work began just before the school year ended.

Project superintendent Mike Hammis with construction management firm R.C. Hendrick & Son Inc. told school board members at their Monday, July 17, meeting that rain had prevented work on four days last week.

“Last week was a pretty rough out there, “ he said. “Things have dried up well over the weekend, and we’re hoping for a good week this week.”

District superintendent David Harnish said the district waited for six weeks for approval of its building permit from the state.

“It could’ve taken a week,” Harnish said. “If we could’ve gotten approval, we’d be so far ahead right now. And we’re not alone; other districts working with the State of Michigan are running into the same problem.”

The sun was shining on Monday and crews had already poured some of the foundation for the new gymnasium and wrestling room. That same addition will also eventually be home to a 450-seat auditorium and new administrative offices that will serve as a more secure entrance.

