Marshals nab Ilinois man for Allegan County arsons

An Illinois man has been arrested and brought back to Allegan County to face charges in a pair of arsons from the summer of 2016.

Rolf Dieter Schmidt, 67, of Seneca, Ill., was arraigned Monday, Dec. 4, in Allegan County District Court.

Schmidt was charged in one case with one count of second degree arson and one count of malicious destruction of property $1,000 to $20,000. In the second case, he was charged with one count of third degree arson and two counts of aggravated stalking.

According to court records, he was arrested in Illinois Nov. 22 and brought back to the Allegan County Jail. Schmidt was listed as free on bond as of Dec. 6.

The case appears to involve a pair of fires set around Memorial Day weekend in 2016 on Lakeshore Drive in Saugatuck Township.

On Friday, May 27, 2016, a barn fire was quickly extinguished by Saugatuck Township Fire District firefighters and those from adjoining communities arriving under mutual aid.

That fire damaged the barn’s eastside wall and an accelerant was detected as being involved.

While fighting that fire, one of the responders stepped on a white tail fawn, hiding near some woods, which hadn’t fled from all the activity of fire and firefighters.

Another apparently intentionally-set fire was reported Sunday, May 30, 2016, at a home almost next door to the barn where a person was seen throwing accelerant onto the home. The homeowner was able to slow the fire before firefighters arrived.

Police searched for the person responsible, who apparently escaped on foot.

