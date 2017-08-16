Marshall Street paving in Allegan waits until after fair

After MDOT restriped Marshall Street as they usually do, it left several residents grumbling over what happened to the road diet and repaving project that was to occur in that stretch this summer.

That’s why Allegan City Council member Nancy Ingalsbee made a statement at the end of the council meeting on Monday, Aug. 14.

“It was a mistake,” she said. “The project is still going on and will be done after the fair.”

Ingalsbee has been a strong proponent for Marshall Street repaving since MDOT crack sealed the road that also serves as M-89. The aggregate content caused road corrugations and motorists complaining about the bumpy surface and noise from vehicles driving over it.

With the a road diet pilot project already proposed for that stretch, MDOT approved both projects to be done simultaneously using critical road funding left over from winter maintenance to add paving repairs to the project.

However, winter maintenance funds must be used up by Sept. 30. With the Allegan County Fair running from Sept. 8-16, council members were worried the main thoroughfare through Allegan would be under construction for the project.

The road diet involves a lane reconfiguration, reducing the number of travel lanes from four to three from Division Street to M-40. Currently, 29th Street to Division is already three lanes. MDOT will also being repaving from 29th Street to Ely Street.

The road diet is a restriping change that will create one 12-foot travel lane in each direction with a center turn lane. This would also allow for a six-foot paved shoulder—including the M-89 bridge over the Kalamazoo River.

According to a report by the Allegan Police Department, there were 68 traffic crashes with left-turn drivers on Marshall Street, compared to 16 traffic crashes involving right-turn drivers.

If the study shows improvements to traffic flow, traffic calming and safety, the changes could remain permanent. If not, the lanes could be reverted back to four lanes with no turn lane.