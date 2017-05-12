Marshall Street in Allegan now set for repaving this year

Marshall Street has landed on the Michigan Department of Transportation’s critical road repair list for repaving this summer, according to Allegan city manager Joel Dye.

Last year, MDOT crack sealed Marshall Street (M-89); however, the aggregate content caused road corrugations that left motorists complaining about the bumpy surface and noise from vehicles driving over it.

Dye said MDOT prepares a critical road repair list in the spring using any funds leftover after winter maintenance and repair. The city asked to be on that list and MDOT agreed.

Dye said the repaving would occur simultaneously with a pilot road diet program on Marshall Street from Oak Court to M-40 South, that will be restriped to reduce lane usage from four to three lanes. Originally scheduled for spring, both projects will now be pushed to summer.

The restriping change will create one lane in each direction with a center turn lane. This would also allow for a paved shoulder about five feet wide along the edges of the road—including the M-89 bridge over the Kalamazoo River.

While the 5-foot shoulder will have room for bicycles, it cannot be designated as a bike lane. The national standard for bike lanes is 10 feet.

According to a report by the Allegan Police Department, there were 68 traffic crashes with left-turn drivers on Marshall Street, compared to 16 traffic crashes involving right-turn drivers.

If the study shows improvements to traffic flow, traffic calming and safety, the changes could remain permanent. If not, the lanes could be reverted back to four lanes with no turn lane.

