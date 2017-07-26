Marshall St. work may not be done by fair week

Allegan City Council members are hoping the Marshall Street repaving and road diet project doesn’t kick off during fair week.

“We’ve asked MDOT not to do it both weeks the fair is running,” said city manager Joel Dye during the city council meeting on Monday, July 24.

The only commitment the city has is that the project will be done late summer. Using critical road funding left over from winter maintenance, the project must be completed by Sept. 30, Dye said. The fair starts Friday, Sept. 8 and goes through Saturday, Sept. 16.

City council members unanimously adopted a resolution approving the lane reconfiguration on Marshall Street/M-89, reducing the number of travel lanes from four to three from Division to M-40. Currently, 29th Street to Division is already three lanes. MDOT will also being repaving from 29th Street to Ely Street. Last year, MDOT crack sealed that section of Marshall Street; however, the aggregate content caused road corrugations that left motorists complaining about the bumpy surface and noise from vehicles driving over it.

Repaving will occur simultaneously with the pilot road diet.

The road diet is a restriping change that will create one 12-foot travel lane in each direction with a center turn lane. This would also allow for a six-foot paved shoulder—including the M-89 bridge over the Kalamazoo River.

According to a report by the Allegan Police Department, there were 68 traffic crashes with left-turn drivers on Marshall Street, compared to 16 traffic crashes involving right-turn drivers.

If the study shows improvements to traffic flow, traffic calming and safety, the changes could remain permanent. If not, the lanes could be reverted back to four lanes with no turn lane.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@ allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.