Marijuana law leaves it up to locals

Gun Plain Township board members’ first action with regard to the changes in state law dealing with medical marijuana will be nothing.

Later in the year, board members can consider whether or how to change any rules to allow dispensaries or other medical marijuana operations now allowed under state law.

“My understanding is that if we do nothing, nothing can happen in the township,” supervisor Mike VanDenBerg said.

The voter-passed initiative that allowed medical marijuana in Michigan allowed caregivers to grow marijuana. The Michigan Supreme Court ruled the law didn’t allow dispensaries, but the state legislature acted this summer to pass a bill allowing the establishments to provide medical marijuana to card holders.

VanDenBerg said, “The township, if we decided to participate, we’d choose how to handle it and where we’d allow it.”

The law allowed local units to charge up to $5,000 per permit for a dispensary, he said, and it lays out how the township would get 25 percent of each permit.

He suggested the board could discuss whether to do anything at its November and December budget meetings as it gets more information about the law from sources like the Michigan Township Association.

VanDenBerg said he hoped the law would prevent most underground operations from existing.

“You don’t get situations happening like over in Manlius Township where it explodes,” he said, referring to an explosion of marijuana grow operation in storage unit.

