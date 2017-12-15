Manlius Twp. seeks new supervisor; no comment

Manlius Township is currently seeking applications for a new township supervisor.

In a classified ad in this newspaper (Page B7), the township says, “Due to a resignation, Manlius Township is now accepting applications for Township Supervisor to serve until Nov. 20, 2018.”

JoAnn Csapos was elected supervisor in November 2016 and took office shortly thereafter.

Township officials declined to comment on any inquiries regarding Csapos and her term of office, preferring to comment only through legal counsel. That communication was not sent to The Allegan County News by press deadline. No minutes from meetings throughout 2017 appeared to be posted to the township’s official website last week.

Qualified applicants for the supervisor position must be registered voters in Manlius Township.

Anyone who is appointed to the office would, if intending to continue to serve in the position, need to win a partial term in an election in August 2018.

According to the classified ad, “The Supervisor is a voting member of the Township Board and is one of the three administrators who hold regular office hours at the Township Hall. All letters of interest and/or resumes must be received at the Manlius Township Hall prior to noon on Wednesday, Jan. 3.”

In addition to moderating township board meetings, the supervisor is also the township’s chief assessing officer.

Questions about the position and applying for it may be directed to township clerk Kathy Lubbers or interim supervisor Barbara VanGelderen at (269) 561-8855 or via fax to (269) 561-5429.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.