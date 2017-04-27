Manlius Township asks voters fro road, fire millage renewals

Manlius Township voters will decide whether or not to renew three millages.

Its 1.5-mill road resurfacing millage expired last year. On the ballot is a four-year renewal expected to generate $199,462 in its first year (2017).

Manlius’ separate 2-mill road millage also expired last year. On the ballot is a four-year renewal expected to generate $265,949 in its first year (2017)

The township’s $1.7381-mill fire protection millage also expired. It was originally passed at 1.75 mills, an amount that has since been reduced by the Headlee Amendment to the current rate. The ballot language says it is for “funding for Township fire protection (which shall include: maintenance, equipment, operations, first responders, emergency services and ambulance services if applicable.)” It, too, is up for a four-year renewal, expected to generate $232,705 in its first year (2017).

Ballot language:

PROPOSAL TO RENEW EXISTING ROAD RESURFACING MILLAGE

Shall the expired previous voted increase in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within Manlius Township of 1.5 mills ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to $1.4898 mills ($1.4898 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks be renewed and increased up to the original voted 1.5 mills ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 4 years (2017 through 2020 inclusive) for the purpose of funding and continuing funding for Township road resurfacing and shall the Township levy such millage for said purpose, thereby, raising in the first year an estimated $199,462.

PROPOSAL TO RENEW FIRE PROTECTION MILLAGE

Shall the expired previous voted increase in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within Manlius Township of 1.75 mills ($1.75 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to $1.7381 mills ($1.7381 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks be renewed and increased up to the original voted 1.75 mills ($1.75 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 4 years (2017 through 2020 inclusive) for the purpose of funding and continuing funding for Township fire protection (which shall include: maintenance, equipment, operations, first responders, emergency services and ambulance services if applicable) and shall the Township levy such millage for said purpose, thereby, raising in the first year an estimated $232,705.

PROPOSAL TO RENEW EXISTING ROAD MILLAGE

Shall the expired previous voted increase in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within Manlius Township of 2 mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to $1.9864 mills ($1.9864 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks be renewed and increased up to the original voted 2 mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 4 years (2017 through 2020 inclusive) for the purpose of funding and continuing funding for Township road improvements; and shall the Township levy such millage for said purpose, thereby, raising in the first year an estimated $265,949.