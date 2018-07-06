Man who fled police twice faces circuit court

A Wyoming man who fled local police twice between Wayland and Alamo Township in a series of crimes has been bound over to Allegan County Circuit Court for further court proceedings.

Dakwon Maurice Jones, 19, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Allegan County District Court Wednesday, June 26, on the eight felonies he’s accused of.

Judge Joseph S. Skocelas bound Jones over to circuit court on the charges, which include: two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, receiving/concealing a stolen firearm, fourth degree fleeing police, possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing police and felony firearms. Jones was charged as a third habitual offender.

Police said Jones was in a vehicle an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy pulled over about 2:38 a.m. near Plainwell and found evidence of drug use during the traffic stop. During the process of searching the car and getting all the occupants out, police said Jones stopped cooperating and jumped over to the driver’s seat and drove away, minorly injuring the deputy and Plainwell Department of Public Safety officer who had come to the expressway to assist.

The sheriff’s deputy tried to continue the pursuit as the man drove away south on US-131 and an Otsego Police Department officer found the vehicle near D Avenue and US-131 and tried to get him to pull over, police said. The Otsego officer chased the suspect police say was Jones until he pulled into the driveway of a home on 16th Street in Otsego Township near the county line and ran off on foot.

A canine team couldn’t find the suspect, but a search of the car found a small amount of drugs and stolen gun.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch got calls about 7 p.m. the evening of the same day that a man who matched the description of the suspect was walking near 16th Street and Baseline Road in Alamo Township.

Plainwell and Otsego officers and sheriff’s deputies went to look for the man at an address on AB Avenue. Police said he stole keys from a home and then fled in a vehicle parked in the driveway, while the owner, a 59-year-old woman, tried to stop him and he ran over her ankle with the vehicle, resulting in minor injuries.

Plainwell and Otsego police officers followed him and he headed north on US-131 until he stopped after the vehicle’s tires were blown by a set of Stop Stick devices deployed by sheriff’s deputies in Wayland Township. Police said they then arrested Jones without further incident.

