Man who fled Plainwell hospital, stole cars, bound over

The criminal case against a man who escaped from police custody and then allegedly committed a series of crimes in Plainwell and Otsego, will continue.

Adam Nicholas Hahn, 27, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Allegan County District Court Wednesday, March 6. Prosecutors would have had to prove there was enough evidence he committed the crimes he’s charged with for the case to continue.

Judge William A. Baillargeon bound Hahn over to circuit court for the charges against him to continue.

Police and prosecutors allege Hahn was taken to Borgess Pipp Health Center in Plainwell Jan. 24 after he’d been found at WalMart suffering from an apparent opiate overdose. He then fled from custody at the hospital after being treated, fled through Plainwell opening cars and eventually stole one from Hicks Avenue after breaking into a home to get the keys.

Hahn is charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing police as a third habitual offender, escape from lawful custody, first degree home invasion as a third habitual offender and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Police said they believe he was also involved in another crime two days later in Otsego where a man’s pickup truck was stolen after he drove to Mountain Home Cemetery at night.

Hahn was arrested in the pickup at a rest stop in Hancock County, Ohio, in the company of a woman also allegedly involved in the crime.

