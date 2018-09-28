Man who burned shed in revenge pleads no contest

An Illinois man entered a plead to charges of arson and aggravated stalking in a pair of incidents in summer 2016 directed at a former girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

Rolf Dieter Schmidt, 68, of Seneca, Ill., was in Allegan County Circuit Court Monday, Sept. 24, and entered a no contest plea to the pair of felony charges.

Judge Roberts S. Kengis ruled there was enough evidence contained in a police report to show Schmidt had committed the crimes.

“There is sufficient evidence to accept the no contest pleas,” Kengis said.

The no contest plea was sought by Schmidt for the purpose of avoiding civil liability, according to his lawyer Bradley Johnson, and Kengis agreed to allow it.

The fire was set Memorial Day weekend in 2016 on Lakeshore Drive in Saugatuck Township.

Reading from the police report agreed upon by Schmidt’s lawyer and Allegan County prosecutors, Kengis said the report detailed how a barn near the home the victim was renting was set on fire.

“Mr. Schmidt was seen in the area prior to the fire starting,” Kengis said. “He had a prior relationship with the victim’s current girlfriend.”

The former girlfriend also told police she’d had problems with Schmidt, Kengis read from the report.

“Mr. Schmidt’s phone was tested by the Michigan State Police and was shown to be in the area at the time of the fire...

“A witness also picked him out of a lineup as the person they’d seen.”

A report from the Michigan State Police fire marshall stated the fire was intentionally set, Kengis said.

Around the same time the victim had also come to the home he was staying at to find the words “We will get you” with his initials in black spray paint on the driveway, the judge said the report stated.

A phone call placed to the victim’s employer in Texas had also claimed to be from the Elmhurst Police Department and told them the victim was a drug dealer.

“(the former girlfriend) said she’d heard the voicemail message and that it was Mr. Schmidt,” Kengis said. “Mr. Schmidt also admitted calling (the victim’s) employer.”

All that amounted to aggravated stalking, Kengis ruled, because the victim felt threatened and “...a reasonable person would feel that way.”

As part of a plea agreement with Allegan County prosecutors, they agree to drop the rest of the charges against Schmidt in return for the no contest plea to arson of a building and aggravated stalking. Another arson charge, a second count of aggravated stalking and a count of malicious destruction of property $1,000 to $20,000 will be dropped when Schmidt is sentenced.

Kengis scheduled a sentencing hearing for Monday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m.

Schmidt was charged in one case with one count of second degree arson and one count of malicious destruction of property $1,000 to $20,000. In the second case, he was charged with one count of third degree arson and two counts of aggravated stalking.

Schmidt was arrested in November 2017 and charged with the crimes after being brought to Michigan from Illinois. He remains free on bond.

The fire Schmidt admitted to happened May 27, 2016 and quickly extinguished by Saugatuck Township Fire District firefighters and those from adjoining communities arriving under mutual aid.

While fighting that fire, one of the responders stepped on a white tail fawn, hiding near some woods, which hadn’t fled from all the activity of fire and firefighters, The Commercial Record reported at the time.

The other fire was reported Sunday, May 30, 2016, at a home almost next door to the barn where a person was seen throwing accelerant onto on to the home. The homeowner was able to slow the fire before firefighters arrived.

Schmidt waived his right to disqualify Kengis from hearing the case because he was county prosecutor when the case was authorized.

