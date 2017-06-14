Man waives hearing in armed robbery case

The case against a Zeeland man accused of an armed robbery in Douglas will continue.

Matthew Wayne Kimber, 37, of Zeeland was bound over to Allegan County Circuit Court Thursday, June 8, after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

At the hearing, police and prosecutors would have had to show a judge there was enough evidence Kimber was the man who allegedly told a manager at Lakeshore Convenience he had a gun and demanded money April 7. Kimber, who was arrested April 19 in Holland, has pleaded not guilty to one count of armed robbery.

Judge William A. Baillargeon accepted the waiver and bound Kimber over to Allegan County Circuit Court where the case will continue.