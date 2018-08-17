Man says girlfriend shot in struggle for shotgun in Casco

A South Haven man has explained his part in the events that led to a shooting in Casco Township in April.

Allan Craig Troeger Jr., 26, pleaded guilty Monday, Aug. 13, in Allegan County Circuit Court and told his version of what happened in the afternoon at a home on 103rd Avenue when a woman was hit with a shotgun blast, severely injuring her.

“My now ex-girlfriend, girlfriend at the time, was shot while she was sitting in a car,” Troeger said.

He and his co-defendant, John Allen Redaway, 45, of South Haven, had gone to the house to get things that belonged to Troeger, he said, when a fight started between Redaway and another person.

“We went inside to get my clothes and tattoo equipment,” Troeger said. “He’d been hit by another individual. They came out to the van and tussled for the gun.

“It went off and shot her.”

Judge Margaret Bakker asked a few more questions to establish the basis for Troeger to plead guilty to possession of a weapon by a felon.

Troeger said he’d known a gun was in the vehicle and had gotten in anyway, despite the fact he’d known he was a felon and not allowed to possess a weapon. He acknowledged he had a conviction for attempted criminal sexual conduct on his record.

As part of a plea agreement with Allegan County prosecutors, Troeger will have one count of possession of short-barreled rifle/shotgun and two counts of felony firearms dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.

Also, a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at the time of sentencing.

Troeger was scheduled for a sentencing hearing Monday, Oct. 29, in Allegan County Circuit Court.

Redaway was originally scheduled for a plea hearing Aug. 13, but then had the hearing adjourned and replaced on the schedule by his co-defendant’s. He is charged with discharging a firearm under the influence causing serious injury as a second habitual offender, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, possession of a firearm by a felon and three counts of felony firearms.

