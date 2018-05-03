Man rescued from Dumont Lake at 3 a.m.

ALLEGAN TWP—A man was pulled from Dumont Lake early Thursday, May 3, after Allegan County Sheriff’s Office deputies found him in shallow water about 3 a.m.

According to a press release, deputies went to the lake following a report from a resident near the lake who could hear someone yelling for help.

Deputies at the county park could faintly hear the calls for help, but couldn’t locate the man in dark and heavy rain.

“The subject’s location was unknown, and Deputies continued to communicate with the subject every minute or so,” the sheriff’s office said. “It was clear he was in distress, but it was unclear if the subject was in the water or injured on a boat.”

The sheriff’s Dive/Rescue Team was called in and used their boat to search the lake. They found the man sitting in the lake in about 4 feet of water.

He told police he went fishing at 4 p.m. and overturned his canoe, then tried to swim to the boat launch.

Apparently affected by hypothermia in the 56-degree water, he was unable to move further than the spot he found where he could keep his head above water.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment for hypothermia.

Wayland EMS and first responders from the Hopkins Fire Department assisted the sheriff’s office in the rescue.