Man pleas to fleeing police

A Kalamazoo man Monday, March 6, pleaded guilty to one of four counts of fleeing arrest relating to a high speed chase last May in Wayland Township.

Mark David Wood, 54, is scheduled to be sentenced May 1 at 1 p.m. for one count of second degree fleeing and eluding a police officer as a habitual offender, second offense notice, a charge that can carry up to a 15-year prison sentence and up to a $7,500 fine.

Wood, who has a history of leading police on high-speed chases—including one that killed a police officer in 2005—was arrested May 28 by a Michigan State Police trooper after he was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign and numerous equipment violations.

Police said when the trooper got out of his car, Wood sped away; as he did so, a 45-year-old female passenger jumped from the fleeing vehicle. She was hospitalized and treated for a broken collarbone and minor injuries.

Police said Wood sped into Watson Township, where his car got stuck in the woods.

In Allegan County Circuit Court Monday, March 6, Wood said his decision to flee was a “bad moment.”

Judge Kevin Cronin asked Wood why he hesitated even initially to pull over for the traffic stop.

“I’m a coward,” Wood said. “I panicked and ran.”

Cronin only addressed the details of the initial stop while accepting Wood’s explanation of his actions. Assistant Prosecutor Steve Lanting said the eventual chase proved to be 14 minutes long at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Cronin said, “Wow—well we’ll leave that dispute for sentencing.”

The remaining charges are expected to be dropped as part of a plea agreement with the prosecutor’s office. Bond was not changed and Wood remains in jail.

