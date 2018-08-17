Man lying in road struck and killed

GANGES TWP.—A 54-year-old man lying in the roadway was struck by a vehicle and died Thursday, Aug. 16, at approximately 3:20 a.m. on 66th Street near 119th Avenue in Ganges Township.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased was identified as Robert Joe Edward Cobb from the Saugatuck area.

The driver in the crash, an 18-year-old male, reported that he was traveling southbound on 66th Street when he encountered the subject laying in the middle of the southbound lane of travel and was unable to avoid him. Cobb was wearing dark colored clothing at the time of the crash. He sustained severe injuries and was deceased at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Allegan County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Douglas Police Department, Ganges Township Fire Department and Fennville AMR.