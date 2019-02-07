Man jailed for exposing himself to two students

A man who admitted to exposing himself to a pair of high school girls in Allegan last year has been sentenced to jail and probation.

Tristen Scott Reyes, 31, of Allegan was arraigned in March and charged with one count of aggravated indecent exposure for the January 2018 incident when he exposed his penis in a restaurant parking lot near Allegan High School.

Judge Roberts S. Kengis sentenced Reyes Friday, Jan. 25, in Allegan County Circuit Court.

“This is very disturbing behavior and especially to someone of the victims’ ages and it’s very concerning to the court,” Kengis said.

Assistant Allegan County prosecutor Steven Lanting asked Kengis to impose a jail sentence in the case, which carried advisory sentencing guidelines of zero to nine months. Lanting pointed to the victim impact statements turned in by the two girls.

“The circumstances of two high school students having to undergo this in just a normal day of trying to go to lunch call for a jail sentence,” he said.

Attorney Amy LaFond asked for no jail or a short sentence for her client.

“My client has indicated he’s okay with any probation,” LaFond said.

However, she said, he was taking care of his 10-year-old daughter and had maintained employment so she asked the court to give a minimum jail sentence or to let him serve his sentence on weekends.

Her client, she said, had taken the incident seriously and had the support of his father and brother.

“I don’t think what happened here was that Mr. Reyes went out to a place where children would necessarily be to do this,” LaFond said. “He was at a restaurant in a public parking lot.”

She asked the court not to consider the fact her client had also been charged with two sex offenses in Ottawa County in the sentencing.

“That matter has not been to the point of a preliminary hearing yet and Mr. Reyes has pled not guilty,” LaFond said.

She also asked the judge to include in Reyes’ probation that he be allowed to see his own children and that he be allowed to use medical marijuana.

Kengis sided with the prosecution on the question of jail.

“I do believe a lengthy probation term and some jail time is necessary for punishment and for you to realize this behavior won’t be accepted,” Kengis said.

He sentenced the defendant to five years probation and 60 days in jail, with two days credit for time already served. Kengis said there weren’t any weekend jail spots open at the time, but that Reyes could seek work release.

Kengis said Reyes could seek other conditions on his probation from his probation agent and that he could petition the court for use of his medical marijuana card if he could get a doctor to assure the court he was treating Reyes and that he had a need for medical marijuana.

Earlier in the process, Allegan County prosecutors withdrew from an offered sentencing agreement with Reyes after they found out about the Ottawa County charges. The plea agreement in the case called for prosecutors to drop an added a count of being a sexually delinquent person in exchange for Reyes’ guilty plea.

