Man injured in collison with train south of Fennville

A man was injured Wednesday, Dec. 14, when he ran into a CSX freight train in Clyde Township.

According to the railroad, one of their trains was southbound on from Grand Rapids about 1:28 p.m. when a car hit an empty box car.

The car was traveling on 118th Avenue near 56th Street when it collided with the train.

The driver was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The tracks were out of service for a few hours Wednesday for repair work, which also closed 120th Avenue.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the crash.