Man in his 70s killed in single car crash southwest of Allegan

CHESHIRE TWP—A man died Tuesday, July 2, in a single-car crash southwest of Allegan.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called about 5 p.m. to the area of 108th Avenue and 38th Street.

A witness, police said, told them the vehicle was going west on 108th when it crossed the centerline and went into the ditch on the south side of the road, eventually hitting several trees and stopping 40 feet off the road. Police said there was not evidence the driver braked at any point.

The victim was described only as a white man in his 70s pending notification of his next of kin.

Police said there wasn’t any evidence alcohol or speed were to blame for the crash.

The Bloomingdale Township Fire Department and Life EMS assisted in dealing with the crash.