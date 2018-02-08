Man exposed himself at store; Allegan County sheriff seeks leads

UPDATE: The sheriff's office said they have contacted the man in the picture thanks to public tips.

Police say they are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who exposed himself to two minor females at an Allegan business Friday, Jan. 26.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, a complaint was made about this incident between 3 and 4 p.m.

Police said they hope to speak to a man who was in the area at the time driving a red Ford Mustang with black stripes on the hood.

“This person may have information or have seen something that could help identify the suspect involved in this incident,” a press release from the sheriff’s office said.

The incident occurred at a business near Allegan High School.

Those who have seen the man or the vehicle are encouraged to contact Detective Gardiner at (269) 673-0500, ext. 4454, or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.