Home / News / Man exposed himself at store; Allegan County sheriff seeks leads

Man exposed himself at store; Allegan County sheriff seeks leads

February 8, 2018 - 15:10

UPDATE: The sheriff's office said they have contacted the man in the picture thanks to public tips.

 

Police say they are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who exposed himself to two minor females at an Allegan business Friday, Jan. 26.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, a complaint was made about this incident between 3 and 4 p.m.

Police said they hope to speak to a man who was in the area at the time driving a red Ford Mustang with black stripes on the hood.

“This person may have information or have seen something that could help identify the suspect involved in this incident,” a press release from the sheriff’s office said.

The incident occurred at a business near Allegan High School.

Those who have seen the man or the vehicle are encouraged to contact Detective Gardiner at (269) 673-0500, ext. 4454, or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

.

Kaechele Publications, Inc.
241 Hubbard St.
P.O. Box 189
Allegan, MI 49010
Phone: 269-673-5534
Fax: 269-673-5535

Meet the staff

The Union Enterprise
P.O. Box 483
Plainwell, MI 49080
269-673-5534

The Commercial Record
3217 Blue Star Hwy.
P.O. Box 246
Saugatuck, MI 49453
269-857-8187 or 269-857-4637

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here