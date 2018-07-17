Man drowns in Cheshire Township’s Eagle Lake

CHESHIRE TWP.—A 32-year-old Bloomingdale man died after drowning in Eagle Lake.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the lake off 102nd Avenue about 6:21 p.m. Monday, July 16.

The sheriff’s office said family members had pulled the man to shore and Life EMS paramedics and sheriff’s deputies did CPR until they found a pulse and the man was taken to a hospital in Kalamazoo but he was later pronounced dead there.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office the man was with family next to a dock in the lake and apparently went too far out into the lake where he couldn’t touch the bottom. He couldn’t swim and family members lost sight of him in the water but were able to find him and bring him to the shore.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, was a part-time resident of Bloomingdale.

The Michigan State Police also assisted in dealing with the drowning.