Man dies in early morning car crash and fire in Dorr Township

DORR TWP.—A 59-year-old man, Robert Martin Miklusicak, died early Sunday, April 2, in a car crash and fire.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called about 12:19 a.m. to a complaint about a loud bonfire near 138th Avenue and 24th Street east of Monterey Lake.

As they were on their way, a nearby homeowner called and told police that what had been assumed to be a bonfire was actually a car that had crashed and caught fire.

After firefighters put out the car fire, Miklusicak was found dead inside.

The sheriff’s office said it appeared he was driving south on 24th Street and didn’t stop at the T-intersection at 138th Avenue. The car went off the road and struck a large tree before flipping several times and catching fire.

The crash remains under investigation by sheriff’s officers and they said it was unknown if alcohol was a factor.