Man dies after single-car rollover crash in Hopkins Township

HOPKINS TWP.—A 32-year-old man died Sunday, April 14, in a single-car crash on 20th Street, south of 128th Avenue.

The man, who police said was from Hopkins, was driving south in a Dodge SUV about 3:40 p.m. southeast of the Village of Hopkins when he lost control. The SUV went off the road, rolled over and hit a tree. Michigan State Police said the man, whose name was not released pending family notifications, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. He died at the scene, police said.

The driver was the only one in the vehicle and the crash is still being investigated.

State troopers from the Wayland post were assisted at the scene by the Hopkins Township Fire Department and Wayland EMS.