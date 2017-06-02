Man dies after falling into water at Saugatuck marina

A man died Thursday, June 1, after falling in the water at a marina in Saugatuck.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, they were called about 12:06 p.m. to the Sergeant Marina in the City of Saugatuck.

Witnesses told arriving police and firefighters that John Edward DeBoer, 71, was working on his 25-foot sailboat when he suddenly fell overboard.

The Saugatuck Fire Department and Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department responded, along with the Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and Dive/Rescue and Recovery Team. The police and firefighters were able assist the divers with information and the sheriff’s divers found DeBoer after searching the bottom of Kalamazoo Lake for about 14 minutes.

They turned DeBoer over to paramedics who went to work trying to save him and took him to Holland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating what caused DeBoer to fall into the water originally.

Michigan State Police and AMR Ambulance also assisted in dealing with the incident.