Man charged in driving death of newlyweds

A man has been charged with four felonies after a July crash that killed a newly married Allegan couple.

Logan Thunderland, 24, and Hannah Mae Kwekel, 22, were killed in the crash at 128th Avenue and M-40 in Heath Township Tuesday, July 17.

Police and prosecutors allege Jacob Scot Damron, 21, of Wayland was driving drunk and driving recklessly when the crash happened.

Damron was arraigned Tuesday, Oct. 22, on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death for both Thunderland and Kwekel. Damron is also charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and reckless driving causing serious injury in the case of third driver involved, Duane McDonald, who survived. Damron was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon because a handgun was found in his vehicle.

Damron pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Police said that crash happened about 3:45 p.m. and was caused when Damron didn’t yield at the stop sign at M-40 while he was driving on 128th Avenue and struck Thunderland and Kwekel’s car. Their northbound vehicle was knocked spinning into the southbound lane of M-40 where it was hit by the southbound vehicle, driven by McDonald.