Man bound for two Saugatuck heists on same morning

The man accused of a September burglary at the Star of Saugatuck tour boat and office has been bound over to circuit court on those charges and been accused of committing another crime while he was locked up in the Allegan County Jail.

Edward George Allen IV, 58, of Saugatuck was arrested Oct. 5 after an investigation of the Sept. 23 burglary by Allegan County Sheriff’s Office detectives and a contract deputy assigned to patrol Saugatuck city. The recent parolee is charged with two counts of breaking and entering with intent, two counts of safe breaking and one count of larceny in a building in connection with the incident. Allen was also charged with a separate count of domestic violence.

He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the charges Oct. 23 and was bound over to Allegan County Circuit Court by Judge William A. Baillargeon.

Allen was also arraigned Tuesday, Nov. 6, on one count of malicious destruction of fire/police property, according to court records. The offense date was listed as Oct. 17 and a preliminary hearing in that case was set for Nov. 20.

The burglary at the Star of Saugatuck office was accomplished by unplugging cash registers, phone lines and internet connections, dismantling camera systems and taking the cash left in registers. The office was left in good order without obvious evidence of a robbery in apparent hopes employees coming in would destroy evidence. A similar crime happened the night before at another Saugatuck business, Uncommon Roasters.

Allen’s criminal record includes prison sentences for attempted murder, armed robbery, attempted larceny and attempted prison escape.

