Man arrested for two Mobil Mart armed robberies bound to circuit court

A man charged with committing two armed robberies in one July day has been bound over to circuit court.

Justin J. Marroquin, 26, Holland, is accused of robbing the Hamilton Mobil Mart on M-40 in Overisel Township about 6:45 a.m. and Holland Mobil Mart on Lincoln Avenue in Holland just a few minutes earlier on July 23.

Marroquin is charged with two counts of armed robbery as a third habitual offender and two counts of felony firearms.

He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Nov. 7, on the charges and was bound over to Allegan County Circuit Court by Judge Joseph S. Skocelas. Marroquin waived his right to the hearing by video conference from the Ottawa County Jail, according to court records, where he remains incarcerated having not posted a $75,000 bound. Jail officials there said Marroquin was a security risk, records stated, in discussions about whether to bring him to Allegan for the hearing. Allegan County prosecutors would have had to provide evidence at the hearing that the crime happened and that Marroquin committed it.

