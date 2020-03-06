Man arrested for robbing Allegan convenience store at gunpoint

After a brief car chase, Allegan police arrested a man who robbed at gunpoint a convenience store in Allegan.

Police have not yet named the suspect or the store, but they announced today the robbery was Thursday, March 5, at approximately 11 p.m.

In a press release, they said officers responded within a minute and attempted to block the suspect’s vehicle in with police cruisers.

“The suspect drove aggressively around the first officer and fled north out of town,” the press release said. “A 2-mile chase ensued, resulting in the suspect rolling his vehicle into a field after attempting to make a turn at too high of a speed.”

He crawled out of the vehicle and police apprehended him after a brief struggle.

“The weapon and cash were recovered at the scene,” police said. “The suspect was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated and was later discharged and lodged at the Allegan County jail.”

The Allegan City Police Department was assisted by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Gun Lake Tribal Police, Allegan Fire District and Life EMS.