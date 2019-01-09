Man arrested for indecent exposure, MSP seek other victims

ALLEGAN CO.—Michigan State Police Wayland Post arrested a man who was flashing people from his blue 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer around Allegan County and southern Kent County.

The man allegedly exposed himself to several victims while he remained in his vehicle and is being investigated on multiple incidents of aggravated indecent exposure.

Investigators believe there may be additional incidents that may not have been reported to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Blaine Bachman at (269) 509-2106 or the Michigan State Police Wayland Post at (269) 792-2213.