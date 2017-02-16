Man arrested after stabbing his wife and hurting dog on Valentine’s Day in Allegan

UPDATED: An Allegan man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his wife with a knife and fork, as well as hurting the family dog.

According to the Allegan City Police Department, police were summoned about 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, by several 9-1-1 calls saying a woman was in distress and afraid her husband was going to hurt her.

Officers found the 38-year-old man in his backyard and arrested him.

Witness statements from the victim and others revealed he’d stabbed the woman in the arm with a fork and twice in the leg with a knife and also assaulted the family dog.

The suspect was taken to the Allegan County Jail and charged with felonious assault and animal cruelty.

The woman was treated at the scene by EMS.

Allegan police said the dog "is ok" after the attack. The couple has at least one child.

Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and Life Ambulance personnel assisted the city police with the call.

Editor's note: The story has been updated to note the status of the dog and the note about the couple's child.