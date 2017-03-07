Man arrested after fleeing police down 60th Street in Laketown

LAKETOWN TWP.—A man who led police on a high speed chase and then ran into the woods has been arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a driver Sunday, March 5, who was speeding in the area of 60th Street and 146th Avenue. The driver sped up and fled from the traffic stop with the deputy in pursuit. Near 60th Street and Old Allegan Road, the suspect pulled into a driveway, stopped, got out and ran into the woods.

Sheriff’s officers said they established a perimeter around the area with the help of the Michigan State Police, Saugatuck/Douglas police and Holland police. Then a canine team from the sheriff’s office was brought in and tracked down the man.

His name has not yet been released, pending his arraignment.