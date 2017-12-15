Home / News / Man admits showing pornographic magazine to teen near school

Man admits showing pornographic magazine to teen near school

December 15, 2017 - 16:01
By: 
Daniel Pepper, Staff Writer

A Gobles man admitted to calling a teenager over to his car and showing off a pornographic magazine near Hillside Learning and Behavior Center in Allegan.

Mark Deau, 56, was arrested after the July incident. He pleaded guilty to one count of delivering obscene materials to minors Monday, Dec. 11, in Allegan County Circuit Court.

“I was by a school and I had a pornographic magazine with me,” Deau said. “I waived a person over and they viewed the magazine.”

Speaking over a video link from the Van Buren County Jail where he was lodged on another case, Dean admitted that person was a 16-year-old and it was outside the Hillside school and it happened July 24.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Allegan County prosecutors agreed to drop a charge of loitering/parking in a school zone.

Allegan County Circuit Court Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker accepted the plea and set a sentencing hearing for Feb. 26 at 9 a.m.

Deau’s lawyer said he hadn’t posted bond in Van Buren County and so the court would have to have him brought to Allegan for his sentencing hearing.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.

