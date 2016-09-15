Man admits to driving drunk in crash that killed woman near Wayland

A Wayland man has pleaded guilty to driving drunk causing death when hit another car while fleeing police.

Dale Richard Melick, 53, was arrested after a May incident where he was seen recklessly driving on US-131 and then caused a crash east of Wayland which killed Jemima S. Palsce, 36.

Melick pleaded guilty Monday, Sept. 12, in Allegan County Circuit Court.

While answering “yeah” to almost every one of Judge Kevin Cronin’s questions, Melick entered guilty pleas to one count of operating while intoxicated causing death and one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Police and prosecutors charged Melick with multiple felonies after they said he nearly sideswiped a Gun Lake Tribal Police vehicle on US-131. That officer reported he and an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy saw Melick’s car take the Wayland exit and followed him. Police said when the deputy caught up, Melick had rear-ended a car on 135th Avenue east of Wayland, killing Palsce and injuring the couple she was riding with, Scott Robert Foster, 57, and Barbara Ann Foster, 56.

Melick pleaded guilty to causing Palsce’s death and to causing Barbara Foster’s serious injuries, which prosecutors said involved multiple serious broken bones, including eight ribs and two vertebrae. Assistant Allegan County prosecutor Steven Lanting said Scott Foster had suffered similar injuries, though that charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

In return for the guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop the second operating while intoxicated causing serious injury charge and three different charges related to fleeing police.

During the hearing, Melick said he’d been drinking vodka and Lanting said a lab blood draw hours after the crash had yielded a blood alcohol level of .174.

