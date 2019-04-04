Man admits to attacking fiance with baseball bat

A Holland man admitted to attacking his former fiance with a baseball bat and choking her.

Tyler Andrew Kelley, 23, pleaded guilty Monday, April 1, in Allegan County Circuit Court one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and one count of attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

“I was getting high and attacking my ex-fiancee pretty horrifically,” Kelley said. “I hit her with a baseball bat at one point.”

Kelley said he’d attacked his former fiancee over several days Nov. 24 to Nov. 30 of last year.

This was in Allegan at an apartment his father’s fiancee had let them stay at, he said. Kelley said he had some problems recalling but remembered enough to pleading guilty.

“I know about the bat and I believe what I’ve been told about the strangulation,” he said.

Kelley admitted he’d seen bruises on the victim’s neck and admitted he’d caused them.

Before the plea hearing, happened Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch said, “It’s very convienent he doesn’t remember the knife.”

Kelley didn’t seek to offer a no contest plea because of the memory issues.

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop a count of torture, another count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of domestic violence third offense and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

He was originally arraigned Dec. 4 on the charges.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.