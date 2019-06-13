Man admits abusing mentally disabled woman

A Martin man admitted to having sex with a mentally disabled person living at the facility where he worked.

Benjamin Paul-Alexander Arce, 23, pleaded guilty Monday, June 10, to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct by person in position of trust with a mentally disabled victim in Allegan County Circuit Court.

“I was a life enrichment director at a facility where she was residing,” Arce said.

The case was investigated by the Michigan State Police and involved an incident that happened July 8 at a facility in Manlius Township.

Arce entered the guilty plea before Judge Roberts S. Kengis and told the judge he’d known the victim was mentally disabled and he was in a position of authority at the facility where she lived. He told the judged the victim had performed oral sex on him.

As part of a plea agreement with Allegan County prosecutors, Arce entered a guilty plea to the reduced charge and prosecutors agreed to recommend Kengis sentence Arce within the advisory sentencing guidelines. The charge of first degree criminal sexual conduct will be dropped when Arce is sentenced.

Allegan County Assistant Prosecutor Emily Jipp asked Kengis to revoke Arce’s bond in the case.

“We’d move to have his bond revoked,” Jipp said.

The revocation would have been mandatory if the victim was a minor, Arce’s lawyer James Mike McEwen, said but not in this case.

He argued his client had no criminal history and had no violations of his bond.

“He’s no longer employed there and he’s engaged in extensive counseling,” McEwen said.

Jipp agreed the revocation wasn’t mandatory but said the crime still justified it.

“This gentleman was working at a facility where vulnerable individuals were in his care,” she said.

Kengis said Arce had been out on bond for almost a year with no incidents and didn’t pose a flight risk and agreed with McEwen the bond could continue.

“The court finds there is clear and convincing evidence he is not likely to pose a dangers to other persons,” Kengis said.

A sentencing hearing in the case was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m. in Allegan County Circuit Court.

