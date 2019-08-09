M-89 bridge work to begin Wednesday

ALLEGAN—Bridge improvements to M-89 over the Kalamazoo River in Allegan will start Monday, Aug. 12, with changes in traffic patterns expected to start Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $621,000 to improve the bridge with partial deck replacement, new expansion joints, new railings, new curb and gutter, and sidewalk repair.

Single-lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect and continue until late November.

With fair week coming Sept. 6-14, MDOT spokesperson John Richard said one lane in each direction will be maintained and sheriff’s deputies will be directing traffic.

This project is expected to improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the bridge.