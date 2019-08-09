Home / Construction / M-89 bridge work to begin Wednesday

M-89 bridge work to begin Wednesday

August 9, 2019 - 10:18

ALLEGAN—Bridge improvements to M-89 over the Kalamazoo River in Allegan will start Monday, Aug. 12, with changes in traffic patterns expected to start Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $621,000 to improve the bridge with partial deck replacement, new expansion joints, new railings, new curb and gutter, and sidewalk repair.

Single-lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect and continue until late November.

With fair week coming Sept. 6-14, MDOT spokesperson John Richard said one lane in each direction will be maintained and sheriff’s deputies will be directing traffic.

This project is expected to improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the bridge.

.

Kaechele Publications, Inc.
241 Hubbard St.
P.O. Box 189
Allegan, MI 49010
Phone: 269-673-5534
Fax: 269-673-5535

Meet the staff

The Union Enterprise
P.O. Box 483
Plainwell, MI 49080
269-673-5534

The Commercial Record
3217 Blue Star Hwy.
P.O. Box 246
Saugatuck, MI 49453
269-857-8187 or 269-857-4637

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here