M-40 south viewed 65 years ago

On Jan. 22, 1953, this photo of old Tannery Creek was published in The Allegan Gazette. It is Jenner’s Ravine where a treelined M-40 now runs south from the stop light at M-89.

Here’s what the caption read:

“Many an old-time Allegan resident felt a tug at his heart-strings last week when he saw what highway construction workers were doing to Jenner’s Ravine. To make way for the relocation of M-40 as it enters Allegan from the south, workers were cutting down trees and brush and preparing to change the course of Tannery Creek.

“The ravine, a favorite spot for generations of Allegan youngsters, is also rich in historical connections. Through it passed a narrow-gauge railway that hauled logs from the “pine plains” to the river where they were dumped in to float down to sawmills. The ravine was also the scene of a large tannery, from which the creek got its name.

“When the road was first proposed many residents opposed it on the grounds that one of the town’s beauty spots would be ruined. The new road will run along the left bank of the ravine in the area shown here and a 19-foot fill will be required to bring it up to the M-89 level, which it will join at a point about 50-yards south of the present “five-corner” intersection. Carl Goodwin and Sons of Allegan are the contractors.”

According to “River & Lake” a sesquicentennial history of Allegan County, the narrow-gauge railway operated until the 1890s. It was operated by Dewing and Sons, a Kalamazoo firm which manufactured lumber, doors, sash and blinds and had a mill in Allegan. This line was used to log-off one of the last untouched areas in the county, the western half of Allegan Township and large parts of Valley and Cheshire. It extended several miles west of Littlejohn Lake and the route came into Allegan, north of the lake and cross-country to Tannery Creek (the outlet of Littlejohn Lake), then followed the creek to the Kalamazoo River.

The logs were dumped into the millpond near the five corner intersection of M-89 and M-40 and floated down to the Mill District. The railway—officially “The Allegan and Lake Shore” but more commonly referred to simply as “The Dewing line”—was long remembered because of a tragic accident in late May of 1887.

On a Saturday morning the train was returning to camp for a second load of logs and was about six miles out of town when an engine connecting rod broke, falling down on the track and, acting as a lever, overturned the small engine.

Both the engineer and his fireman were trapped in the cab; however, A.B. Gilson, the fireman, with the help of the brakeman, was able to escape. Engineer Anson Lince was pinned in such a way that escape was impossible. He died from the steam and boiling water.

Only 35 years old at the time, he left behind his wife and two boys, 10 and 6. The Dewing family was extremely upset by his death. It was the first and only serious accident on the railway. The railroad company gave the widow her choice of 80 acres of land and had her house moved to it. Another Anson Lince, a grandson, served as Allegan’s Assistant Postmaster for many years.

