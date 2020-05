State crews will begin a project Monday to resurface M-40 from Baseline Road north to M-89 in Allegan.

The $1.6 million Michigan Department of Transportation project and stretches across 7.5 miles. Work is estimated to wrap up Friday, Sept. 25.

It’s designed to improve the road’s ride quality and extend it’s usable life.

Lane closures will be in effect throughout the project. Both directions of traffic will share one lane with temporary signaling.