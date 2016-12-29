Local United Way partners with Ottawa

Following a few years of turnover at the head spot at Allegan County United Way, its board of directors has decided to partner with Ottawa County’s agency.

Scheduled to begin Jan. 3, the Allegan office will be reorganized and gain administrative and leadership help from the Ottawa agency. It will move from four full-time positions to one full-time and two part-time and about a quarter of seven individuals’ time at Ottawa.

“The board decided, after careful consideration, to establish a shared staff partnership with the Greater Ottawa County United Way. What we feel we’re getting is the expertise and experience of 10-year employees doing this and that’s going to cut our learning curve big time,” said Allegan board chair Roger Reimink.

He said the cost of the arrangement was within 5 to 10 percent of its previous employee costs. So, while at a slightly higher cost, Reimink believes the agency will benefit greatly from Ottawa’s talent pool. “We looked at that very heavily, got to this point and feel very good about it.”

The arrangement, he said, keeps local employees in the county.

Patrick Moran is the president and CEO of Greater Ottawa County United Way and said, “What took us 10 years we’re hoping will take us less time in Allegan County. It’s really exciting.”

Allegan’s 14-year employee and current business manager, Debbie Jennings will become the director of community impact and will also coordinate the Allegan site.

Jennings said, “I’m excited for the positive changes.”

Susan Henderson, originally brought on to run the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, will now serve part-time as Allegan’s director of volunteer engagement. The board is currently searching for a part-time director of the annual fundraising campaign for the county.

Recent past

After longtime director Mimi Gabriel’s retirement in 2012, the United Way board has struggled to fill the position longterm. Sue Ann Culp took the position for three months before abruptly resigning 2013. Denise Hartsough was made president and CEO in 2014, but she and the board parted ways this summer.

Larry Grinwis started as an interim director in August and led the board’s effort to look for the best way to move forward.

Through his consulting work with small nonprofits, he knows smaller organizations have the inherent vulnerability of its few employees all tending to be generalists and each are key. The board’s goals were keeping Allegan County United Way as a separate and viable organization serving the county, maintaining its local board and keeping on-site staff for fundraising, development, community impact and volunteer engagement.

“When I took a step back and looked at my sense of the level of expertise the board needed to go forward (in those areas), I thought ‘How are we going to find this in this one person, one executive director,’” he said. So, he visited each of the six neighboring United Ways asking about how they did what they did and with the general goal of partnering with them.

“Ottawa made the most sense,” Grinwis said. “We’re similar in many ways; we’re obviously geographically connected. And when I looked at all the things Ottawa’s has done under Patrick’s leadership in the last 10 years, the opportunity to share that leadership team—wow, how could we get this in any other way? I don’t think we can.”

The Allegan board met to formalize the agreement at their meeting Dec. 21. Aside from a handful of minor changes, both organizations were expected to sign the agreement before it takes effect.

What’s next

“I know how hard it is,” Moran said. “I knew Mimi well; we worked together on many things. When you’re a small staff, but you’ve got the business of being business and all these other things—and then you’re trying to go through a change model for impact, who does all that? It’s one person or three people doing five jobs.

“So, really what we’ve been able to do is take off the stuff that’s not front-line, that’s not community impact, that’s not driving change, and pool it together. All of the stuff that’s not so exciting, the books and the copy machine contracts... allows us both to drive more resources that were going to what you have to do and put them into what you want to do, which is community impact.”

Moran said he’s looking forward to sharing what his team learned while moving from simply a fundraising organization to one having deep impact.

“I know what went right, and I know what went wrong,” he said.

He said the first step for the new year will be for his team and Jennings to gather local data for a countywide community assessment. He said that will take approximately three months.

“There’s a lot of data out there,” he said. “But it never gets collected into one place and it never gets analyzed on a local level. We call it a deeper dive into health and human services.”

He said he’s done three such assessments for Ottawa in the last 10 years.

One example of the data they will dig into is early childhood care and education.

“What are the issues that face young families (with children) age 0 to 5,” Moran said. “It might be child care; do we have enough young child care spots. have enough resources for lower income families to pay for those spots, are we getting the ed prep so kids enter school ready to learn.”

He said they also look into the barriers that prevent those services from reaching the children.

Moran said one of the main sources for that data is from the Behavioral Risk Factor Survey, done countywide by the health department.

He said the idea is to find out what’s actually going on in the county’s communities and then measure going forward if United Way is making a difference. It also will let the agency know what is not being measured and, down the road, find grants to study and collect that data.

After that, the agency will decide what it plans to do to have an impact, an impact model.

“There are going to be ‘X’ amount of very specific things we want to work on,” Moran said. “And that sets out the chart for the next two to three years.”

That involves planning how to organize volunteers and employees to target those needs and meet partner agency needs.

“Funding is necessary, but it’s not sufficient. We have to go beyond the funding,” he said. “And we have to increase the funding.”

Moran said he and Jennings will present the assessment at partner agencies and elsewhere throughout 2017.

After that is the process of engaging the public in giving, advocating and volunteering.

As for fundraising, all of those details remain to be worked out,” Reimink said. “For now, things will go forward as they have in the past. United Way coordinates with its partner agencies to prevent overlap of fundraising drives.

He said, “We have not discussed any potential changes to guidelines and rule sets.”

Reimink said, “As a small organization, ACUW has not had the ability to have a range of staff with specialized focus and expertise. We have also been vulnerable to the potential loss of key staff. This arrangement reduces our vulnerability and provides us not only with specialized staff capacity but also the ability to have redundancy and back-up in key areas. It is an opportunity for each organization to benefit from the expertise of the other and be more impactful for their respective communities. Patrick Moran is an experienced leader and we expect that our organization and our community will benefit from his direction and guidance.”

The agency office will remain at 650 Grand St. in Allegan; reach staff at (269) 673-6545.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.