Local farm community helps wildfire relief efforts

In March a windstorm stoked a wildfire that spread across the Panhandle of Texas to Oklahoma, Colorado and Kansas. More than two million acres burned, leaving behind a barren landscape. Not only were pastures lost, but barns and homes, too. Tens of thousands of cattle and other livestock died. Seven people lost their lives. Countless families, homes and communities were devastated.

Southwestern Michigan Feed Inc. of Lawrence reached out to farmers to see what their needs were and launched a campaign to help by requesting donations of $8 for a 50-pound bag of cattle feed. They posted it on Facebook and immediately hundreds of people responded—including the Hopkins FFA chapter.

“It was never imagined that between the members, our alumni, community and local farmers in the area we were able to raise $4,800 in a week’s time,” said Hopkins FFA advisor Jessica Couch. “This was amazing. We are not only sending feed for the cattle but also mineral blocks and lots of fencing supplies as well.

“These kids have learned the value of helping others in need and not just in our backyard but people thousands of miles away.”

Several large farms gave big donations, Plainwell’s Tractor Supply Co. donated, and kids from small farm communities also gave with donations ranging from $8 to $1,000, said Couch said. One FFA member, Gavin Gouker, went door-to-door and raised $600 all by himself.

Hopkins FFA members signed messages of encouragement on the 600 bags of feed they filled that were shipped out along with 17 tons of donations transported from Lawrence feed company to southern states last Friday. Richardson Oil Company, also of Lawrence, donated 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel to get the trucks there.

Small farming communities in Allegan County are continuing to collect donations for more rounds of relief.

A 30-plus truck convoy will be leaving Thursday, April 6, at 9 a.m. from the Wayland Hopkins Livestock Sale Barn, 3634 10th St. in Wayland.

While feed has already been sent, this round of supplies include fencing supplies and gloves, mineral blocks, bales of hay, milk replacer and more.

Todd Brink, a 4-H leader for the Northern Allegan County Livestock Club is leading the convoy.

Brink works for Kaeb Sales selling dairy equipment, runs a herd of beef cows and sells show cattle.

“So it’s near and dear to my heart,” he said. “They’re our friends and neighbors who are just a few more miles away.”

After direct contact with some of the ranchers, Brink said many have not seen any help, although the fires started on March 6.

“The government is sitting on their hands and this is the heartland of our nation where the majority of our food comes from,” he said. “A group on the east side of the state rounded up donations and 100-plus semi trucks left Michigan two weeks ago and Michigan convoys have been providing continued support.”

For the convoy leaving from Wayland, they are already running out of trucks to carry all the donations and are planning another trip to get trucks on the ground. The convoy will be led out of town by the Wayland State Police and Wayland Police Department.

“None of us want a pat on the back,” Brink said. “We just want to pull together to help people because it’s really about communities banding together to help each other out.”

Allegan County 4-H coordinator Dian Liepe said the 4-H council didn’t have enough time to coordinate a bake sale and other fundraisers before the convoy headed out but are planning to get involved in the next effort. She said various 4-H groups across the state were pitching in and Sanilac County was filling a bus load of teenagers headed to Ashton, Kansas to work 12-hour days cleaning up debris and working on barbed wire fencing.

“The devastation has been just heartbreaking,” she said. “Rebuilding what was leveled by fire will take years and have an effect us all,” she said. “Beef prices will definitely be going up.”

Michigan Convoy has started the Michigan Ag Community Wildfire Relief Fund at any branch of Chemical Bank with 100 percent of the funds going to wildfire victims. The director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development also started an online fund at www.gofundme.com/plains-wildfire-jamie-clover-adams.

For updates on the Wayland convoy, visit the Facebook page “Todd Brink’s April 6th Convoy for Wildfire relief to Kansas and Oklahoma.”

To watch a video that sums up the devastation, visit www.agdaily.com/v…/agri-pulse-2017-prairie-wildfires/

