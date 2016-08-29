Likely final chapter closes on Allegan High School’s writing contest

Copies of likely the final anthology of Allegan High School’s Tiger Tales Literary Contest should be ready soon.

Contest founder Nancy Hascall said she hopes to see them ready by the time school starts in the next couple weeks. It is likely the last, as the English teacher retired at the end of the year and does not intend to continue the program.

“It was a rich year of entries,” Hascall said. “It wasn’t a record number of entries but it was very close. And we had a couple freshman place among the winners.

“It was a great one to go out on.”

The winners of the 2015-16 contest were announced in May but the legacy of the program will cast a long shadow.

The 18th contest drew 544 entries from 155 students throughout the school. As was customary, former teacher Sue Buese read the first-place pieces in each of the contest’s four writing categories. Winners also receive $100; second-place winners get $50, $25 for third. Each piece that places, including honorable mentions, is then published in the aforementioned anthology. There is a fifth category for designs for the cover art for the anthology, entered by graphic design students at the Allegan County Area Technical and Education Center.

Panels of volunteer judges from the community determine the winners.

Award winners

In the Formal Essay category (85 entries), Molly Long’s “The Case for Noise” is a treatise on unconditional love and finding peace in the tumultuous years of young adulthood. Long praises mothers for saying in interviews they’re proud of their children who are members of bands with names like “Exmortus, Withered, and Immolation.”

“If these mothers can say they listen to their children’s music even if they don’t quite get it, you can support your child when they tell you they don’t want to play classical piano, they want to buy a guitar and start shredding Napalm Death songs,” Long’s essay posits.

She said she found solace from bullying in listening to blackened death metal and grindcore.

“It was so easy to take shelter from the taunts and the jeers within the loudness and the aggression,” she wrote.

“I think I typed that piece in 24 hours; it just came together really easily,” she said following the award ceremony, noting her favorite bands are Carcass (from the 1980s), Testament and Pallbearer. “It’s just a passion for me.”

First place in Poetry (257 entries) went to Abby Knuckles for her poem “Approximate Affection.” It draws on the language of mathematics to express how difficult it can be to express thoughts to others.

Knuckles writes, “I / think of this as another in an infinitely amaranthine / nonterminating cluster of slurred nonsensical metaphors by / which I tell you (I try to) I tell / you the thoughts / which flood / my mind at / night when your tone sounds suspended in slumber / already...”

It also draws its structure from the value of pi, a mathematical constant, matching the number of words in each line to each digit of the first 10 digits of pi.

In the Personal Narrative category (130 entries), Katie Heusser’s “Danger at Custer” took first place, recounting in excruciating detail the miseries of one stop at Custer State Park in South Dakota during a family road trip to see relatives.

The highlight of the stop was supposed to have them feeding the burros.

Heusser writes, “A key mistake we made concerning the burros was of driving between a mother and her foal. One of the most frightening experiences of my life was when the eight-hundred-or-so-pound female came charging past our car to ‘save’ her baby. We eventually pacified the pair by feeding them some carrots through the window, but that was another bad idea; now about forty adult burros converged on our car.”

They escaped unscathed, but she wrote, “Because of the psycho burros, huge bugs, stinky river, and horrible food, I don’t recommend staying at Custer State Park—unless you like nature, which I certainly do not.”

First place in Short Story (72 entries) went to junior Emma Resendiz with her piece, “Today is the Day.”

Without giving away the ending, the story follows a young woman as she struggles to show up early to her professional internship in New York City.

She wrote, “Flipping her phone shut, she twisted the lock and shut the apartment door behind her. ‘Today is the day,’ she’d repeated over and over in her head. Competing to beat out a colleague for an entry-level position, she’d made the internship her entire life for six months, going as far as breaking up with her unmotivated boyfriend and severing relations with friends that had said they were worried she’d been taking the job too seriously.”

After the awards ceremony, Resendiz said she was inspired by reading an account of how John F. Kennedy’s assassin went through his normal routine the day of the shooting.

“It made me go, ‘Wow!’ I wanted to capture that kind of thing in my story,” she said.

Separate cover designs by Alaina Tripp of Wayland won both first place and the People’s Choice award. It had been recent practice to put the first-place design on the cover—as decided by the Allegan Area Arts Council—but this year, contest co-organizer Ed Spicer said they went with the People’s Choice.

“In part it was because it was by the same student,” Spicer said, “but also because we wanted to let the students choose for once. I just think it was fitting to let them choose the final one.”

Another standout of this year’s contest was Hannah Stark. She took second place in formal essay, poetry and personal narrative.

“This ceremony was very emotional for me,” the senior said the day after. “Mostly because Hascall and I are leaving.”

Hascall started the contest and joined forces with Spicer a couple years later to make the program what it evolved to today. Spicer similarly retired at the end of the most recent school year.

Stark said, “She and the contest mean a lot to me; it will be hard to see them be done.”

Stark entered a variety of poems she had been preparing for a separate contest; Spicer, who helped judge the poetry category, said judges could tell they were of the same author and chose to make a group of seven poems the second-place winner. All entries are judged without author names.

Spicer said 13 of Stark’s poems made the top lists each judge prepared going into the final decision meeting.

Future

Spicer said he’s seen the overall quality of the many entries to the contest generally improve.

“It’s not too surprising that some years have been better than others, but the overall quality of writing has shifted upwards,” he said. “And so many students look forward to the contest. They get an audience to look at the ideas they have expressed.”

He admits that there are many recurring themes among the high school-aged writers.

“They all release pent-up emotions; they’re about scurrilous boyfriends, experiences bonding with teammates, expressions of faith,” he said, noting that was probably typical of most groups of similar teens. “But those are still important reasons to write—doesn’t it feel good to have a record of those emotions? Doesn’t it feel good to excoriate boyfriends?”

Hascall said she was very proud of the submissions this year.

“I worked closely with many of the submissions,” she said. “I can attest to the hours and the editing that went into many of the pieces. Even those that did not place, I can assure you the judges spent a long time discussing them. There were merits in so many of the pieces.”

The books, printed by PJ Printing in Allegan, should be ready soon and will be available for purchase from the high school English department, in the school library and at the district administration building.

“I enjoyed working with Ed through the years on this; it was always such a pleasure,” Hascall said. “He propelled me and the contest. It really was one of the most professionally satisfying aspects of my 31-year career.”

Read excerpts of the first-place entries below.

List of winners:

Formal Essay

1st: Molly Long, “The Case for Noise”

2nd: Hannah Stark, “Fervently Affected”

3rd: Maya Geiselhart, “People are Just People”

Honorable mentions: Wren Ashley, “PG-18”; Allie Katsma, “Home is Where the Heart Is”; Abby Knuckles, “The Champion of Modernism”; Emma Resendiz, “Sixteen Years”; Riley Vance, “The Disintegration of Dating”

Personal Narrative

1st: Katie Heusser, “Danger at Custer”

2nd: Hannah Stark, “My Sunshine”

3rd: Rayanne Williams, “The Laundry Argument”

Honorable Mentions: Erin Isola (two essays), “Selam” and “A Perfect Equation”; Zachery Sisson, “Parakeet Chaos”

Short Story

1st: Emma Resendiz, “Today is the Day”

2nd: Abby Knuckles, “White Chocolate Mocha”

3rd: Teague Hoffman, “Little Charlie”

Honorable Mentions: Christi Carlson, “Lured”; Thomas Delor, “Grave Consequences”; Agenda Domsitz (two stories), “Flightless” and “Doll”

Poetry

1st: Abby Knuckles, “Approximate Affection”

2nd: Hannah Stark (seven poems), “Apologies from Girls Like Me,” “Letters to Cloud Nine,” “Melange,” “re(e)l,” “Downpour,” “Simpler” and “Doppleganger”

3rd: Bree Katje (two poems), “Moon Talk,” and “Emergency Room Knuckles”

Honorable mentions: Benjamin Andrews, “A-Stigma-Tism”; Molly Long, “A Casual Haunting”; Daisy Radke, “Airsickness”; Emma Resendiz, “marine’s boots”; Alisha Smith, “Yellow”; Amanda Snyder, “Fossil”

Cover design

1st Place: Alaina Tripp, homeschooled in Wayland

2nd Place: Selena Orr, Otsego High School

3rd Place: Blayke Hunter, Otsego High School

Honorable Mentions: Kimberlyn Gonzales, Wayland Union High School; Brenden Palumbo, Otsego High School

People’s Choice: Alaina Tripp, homeschooled in Wayland

Excerpts of winners:

Personal Narrative, First Place

Danger at Custer: An attack by nature in eleven paragraphs

By Katie Heusser

Burros have got to be the meanest animals on earth, especially the members of the herd which reside near the edge of Custer State Park in South Dakota. Why any tourist would attempt to feed them is beyond me. To be fair, however, I’m sure one only knows to stay away from the animals once one has been burned... or, in many cases, bitten.

A few years ago, my mother, my sister, and I were on a month-long summer road trip, traveling across the country to see our relatives in Oregon. On the way there, we had the idea to stop at Custer for a day or two. Our itinerary was already overloaded, so we probably should have saved the state park for another trip, but we wanted to see the wildlife.

Once Dad mentioned there would be burros to feed, we unanimously decided to go. We would sleep in a cabin, swim in the river, pan for gold, and, of course, feed the burros. A scenic, relaxing break from our fatiguing car ride, right?

Wrong. First of all, we arrived late. By the time my family had settled into the cabin, it was way past time for dinner; there was no time to swim in the river; and we were insanely afraid of bugs in our bunks, having already had a frightening experience with insects that summer. However, the very late dinner we ended up with—buffalo burgers—was delicious. There may not have been showers in our cabin, but we had an adorable bar of soap shaped like a bear.

I fell asleep immediately upon landing in bed, forgetting even to brush my teeth. Perhaps “roughing it” at Custer State Park wouldn’t be so bad after all.

Wrong again. The next morning, we awoke to birds chirping off-key in a loud cacophony. It was five o’clock in the morning. After eating some revolting cereal, we ran to the lake, where there was an okay view of the Black Hills, a famous feature of South Dakota. Those darn hills are the most difficult things to sketch in the world. You can take pictures, though, if the mist doesn’t get in your way. You can write poems about them, too—if you aren’t interrupted by two loud, chatty teenage guys who came there to fish. We were interrupted, however, so we walked back to the cabin.

Poetry, First Place

Approximate Affection

By Abby Knuckles

Converting thought to

.

conversation

equals scrawling out a

decimal

approximation of pi; I can

write it out to (let me count, to: 3.141592654)

to ten

significant figures, but even my capable

memory cannot recall every numeral

in the infinitely

amaranthine, nonterminating ratio of the

circumference of a circle to its diameter. I

think of this as another in an infinitely amaranthine

nonterminating cluster of slurred nonsensical metaphors by

which I tell you (I try to) I tell

you the thoughts

which flood

my mind at

night when your tone sounds suspended in slumber

already and I attempt

to articulate my affections allegorically and

you concede

that you can see through my

approximation of affection. Of

course you do

but still here

I am meandering through those incomplete ten significant

figures of speech.

Short Story, First Place

Today is the Day

By Emma Resendiz

“Yes, Mom, I know they’re the streets of New York, and of course I read the 50th article you sent me, but it’s broad daylight—I’ll be okay.” Grabbing her purse off of the counter, she filled her travel mug with a freshly brewed mix and began slipping on her shoes. “Listen, if I stay and talk any longer then I’m going to be late, but I promise I will call you after work. I love you.”

Flipping her phone shut, she twisted the lock and shut the apartment door behind her. “Today is the day,” she’d repeated over and over in her head. Competing to beat out a colleague for an entry-level position, she’d made the internship her entire life for six months, going as far as breaking up with her unmotivated boyfriend and severing relations with friends that had said they were worried she’d been taking the job too seriously. The day before, she’d received an email asking that she be there an hour early to have a meeting with her boss. Deciding to give herself fifteen minutes at the office to compose herself prior to her meeting, she left early. Today is the day.

Getting to the end of the hallway, she approached the elevator: “Elevator is out of order. Thank you, Management.” Great. Rushing through the adjacent door, she began a frantic journey down flights of stairs that seemed to never end.

Formal Essay, First Place

The Case For Noise

By Molly Long

I’ve been a loyal subscriber to a magazine called Decibel for a few years now. It’s an American publication, focusing on the worldwide extreme music scene, and it includes a column every month in which they interview a musician’s mother. Flipping through several of these you’ll notice a few regular, recurring sentiments: “Momma is very proud!” “I’m very proud of them and I wish them the best.” “I know I sound like a typical proud mother, but I never tire of hearing her practice or play.”

These are all pretty normal sentiments you’d expect from the mother of a pianist or a singer songwriter, but maybe not so much from mothers of the founders of bands with names like Exmortus, Withered, and Immolation. Mothers of kids that were playing genres like funeral doom and blackened death metal before they were out of their teens. Even kids who grew up to play ‘anti-music.’

Now, you might be thinking “all that sounds abrasive and awful; something I’d never subject my own ears to.” But that’s exactly why I think that unconditional loving support is so important. You can’t just be there for your children if their creative interests are limited to the respectable, the mainstream, the dignified. If these mothers can say they listen to their children’s music even if they don’t quite get it, you can support your child when they tell you they don’t want to play classical piano, they want to buy a guitar and start shredding Napalm Death songs. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and sometimes the beholder is just really into grindcore.

But too often I hear about kids who have to hide their interests from their parents, due to fears of punishment simply for enjoying or having an aptitude for the anti-mainstream. There are parents who believe that these extreme forms of art are lesser, or something to be ashamed of, or even inherently evil. I’ve witnessed these parents who frantically take to the internet to ask why their children are listening to such awful noise and how could they have gone so wrong as a guardian.

So, on behalf of every teenage experimental music fan, I’m here to make my case for the extreme, because without it, I don’t know where I’d be right now.