Lights approved for new 'Safe Routes' sidewalks

A set of 26 new streetlights will be installed this summer in Allegan’s Russell-Robinson neighborhood.

The work will be paired with new sidewalk construction that is part of the Safe Routes to School grant project.

City council members approved spending $39,873.50 for the lights at their June 8 meeting, a budgeted expense.

The decorative lights purchased through Consumer Energy will help illuminate the streets for pedestrians along Grant Street between Delano Street and Western Avenue. The lights will be perched atop 14-foot poles and use LED bulbs.

The long-delayed Safe Routes work is expected to finish construction before the next school year would normally begin. The project is designed to improve walking access to local schools. Milbocker and Sons Inc. of Allegan was scheduled to begin construction this week.

It’s almost entirely funded by a $650,000 Michigan Department of Transportation grant.

It will add 5-foot-wide sidewalks near Dawson and West Ward elementary schools and L.E. White Middle School, including primarily:

• south side of Delano from Sherman to Adams

• north/east side of Lincoln (M-40/M-89) from approximately Pine to Grant (part of this work is planned as 10-foot-wide asphalt path)

• both sides of Grant from Western (M-40/M-89) to Delano

• both sides of 115th Avenue from the “Tiger Trail” at the middle school west to 34th Street

• both sides of Knapp from Vernon to Academy

The grant application was submitted by Allegan Township and the city—which split the cost of the project’s engineering—in October 2016.

Mayor Traci Perrigo said, “This will really help the kids who have had to walk to school in the dark.”