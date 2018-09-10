Light candle for World Suicide Prevention Day 2018

Editor's note: This announcement was submitted by Sherrie Chase, B.S.,CPS-M.

World Suicide Prevention Day is every year on Sept. 10. The Allegan County Suicide Prevention Coalition and the International Association for Suicide Prevention is encouraging people to light a candle near a window at 8 p.m. on this day to show support for suicide prevention, to remember a loved one lost through suicide, and for the survivors of a suicide attempt.

The theme of World Suicide Prevention Day this year is “Working Together to Prevent Suicide.” This theme highlights the most essential ingredient for effective global suicide prevention. We all have a role to play and together we can be a part in the prevention of suicide. In the past 45 years there has been a 60-percent increase in suicide rates worldwide. In Michigan, suicide is the second leading cause of death for 15- to 24-year-olds. Although we may see trends at certain times, there is no special type of person that dies by suicide; it can happen to anyone—any age, sex, nationality, culture or religion.

While suicide prevention is important to address year-round, World Suicide Prevention Day provides a dedicated time to come together with strength and courage around a difficult topic.

The Allegan County Suicide Prevention Coalition would like you to join together to prevent suicide by lighting a candle on Sept. 10. We will be offering free candles at the Allegan County Fair to observe the Day in a private and personal way. We will be with the Michigan State Police with their troopers.

The Allegan County Suicide Prevention Coalition is a community collaboration. The mission of the coalition is to “Reduce suicide attempts and deaths in Allegan County through commitment to suicide prevention and support for individuals, families, and community members.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis or experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK or text 741-741 to be connected to a free, trained crisis counselor. If you are interested in participating in the Allegan County Suicide Prevention Coalition, please contact (269) 673-6617 ext. 2711.