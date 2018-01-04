Leighton Twp. airstrip to be decided by voters

Those opposing an airstrip proposal in Leighton Township have raised enough signatures to put the proposal on the ballot for a referendum vote.

The opposing “Friends of Leighton Township” group was led by Kate Scheltema, a horse farm owner in the path of the proposed airstrip, who helped collect the signatures.

The referendum needed 281 signatures on petitions to be placed on the ballot. Altogether, 317 Leighton Township voters were certified for signing the petition, according to clerk Mary Lou Nieuwenhuis.

Those signing it were not voting for or against the airstrip—only that they wanted it on the ballot.

The runway, near Green Lake at the northwest corner of 144th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue, has brought an overflow crowd to many controversial meetings since November 2015 when it was first proposed.

Those in favor of the project say it would benefit the community. Those against it say an airstrip would be unsafe and the noise would be disruptive to surrounding neighbors.

In April 2017, the Leighton Township Planning Commission voted 3-2 against recommending approval to rezone from rural residential to planned development to accommodate the 2,000-foot air strip proposed by Galloway Landings.

The proposal was scaled back to include the use of seven planes by four residential homes to be built on the property by developer Clark Galloway and Township Supervisor Steve Deer, who recused himself from public meetings discussing the project.

In October 2017, the township board voted 4-0 to allow the property to be rezoned for the project.

Voters will now decide whether to allow the airstrip development in either the May or August election.

Nieuwenhuis said with May elections having light turnout if an election is held, August would be the more probable election.

